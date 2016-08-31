Karlie Kloss' trainer says sleep is more important than working out

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Karlie Kloss trains with fitness guru Anna Kaiser.

Karlie Kloss is naturally stunning, but to maintain her supermodel body, she turns to fitness guru Anna Kaiser of AKT in New York City.

The trainer is known for her fitness classes, which incorporate yoga, dance, plyometrics, and strength training. A trove of other celebrities, including Shakira and Sarah Jessica Parker, also attend her famed workout sessions.

Kaiser spoke with The Cut about her approach to wellness, and revealed the two key components to staying healthy: not working out too much, and getting enough sleep.



It sounds simple enough, but according to Kaiser, it can be tough for people to strike the perfect balance.

“Working out harder or better or eating less isn’t the answer. It’s about getting enough sleep,” Kaiser told The Cut.

Kaiser explained that she gets eight hours of sleep each night, and that she also works out an hour a day. The trainer’s personal workouts vary, ranging from strength or dance to restorative, and she makes it a point to take at least one day off each week.

“I don’t think that anyone should be working out more than 60 to 90 minutes, four to five days a week,” she said.

Working out too much, or constantly pushing yourself to the point of pain, is unnecessary, the trainer explained. Instead, it’s important to strike a balance, where you’re getting enough fitness, but also allowing yourself time to rest.



“If you have a choice where you’ve only been sleeping five or six hours and can sleep an extra hour or work out, sleep an extra hour. You’re running your body down, which will affect your energy and hold onto excess water and weight. It will make you hungrier,” Kaiser said.

The trainer explained that it’s important for people to get at least seven to eight hours of sleep each night.

Getting five to six hours of sleep for a week “prohibits your cognitive and hormones functions,” Kaiser said.

Check out the full interview with Kaiser at The Cut.

