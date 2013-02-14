We Tried Karlie Kloss' Momofuku Cookie And Here's What We Thought

Aly Weisman
Karlie Kloss cookiesModel Karlie Kloss took a break from fashion week yesterday to hand out her Momofuku cookie benefiting the FEED foundation.

Photo: Instagram.com/KarlieKloss

Karlie Kloss has been hawking her “Perfect 10 Kookie” behind-the-scenes at fashion week, on her Instagram and by literally handing them out on the streets of New York City.The cookie is a collaboration between the 20-year-old model and Momofuku Milk Bar benefiting the Feed Foundation.

For every “Perfect 10 Kookie” sold, Feed will provide 10 school meals to hungry children around the world.

The gluten-free cookie — made up mainly of almond flour, agave and mini chocolate chips — is similar to Momofuku’s less-healthy compost cookie, which contains chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coffee, graham cracker crust, pretzels and even potato chips.

We tasted Karlie’s slightly-healthier kookie today at the Business Insider office:

Karlie Kloss Cookie

Photo: Business Insider/Aly Weisman

Here are the reviews from Business Insider reporters:

  • “Not as good as Compost Cookies, but I also don’t complain about cookies.” — Dylan Love
  • “Tasty. They’re not rock-hard like most cookies. Definitely not as good as Compost cookies but a close second if they’re actually healthier.” — Alyson Shontell
  • “I’m all about gluten-free products, but it seemed like there was something missing here. It was certainly chocolaty enough, but very chewy, and not in a Chips Ahoy kind of way. It was more like eating dry oats.” — Kirsten Acuna
  • “I’m really into gluten, but I would definitely eat another one.”  — Laura Stampler
  • “I thought the perfect 10 kookie had a disproportionate amount of nuts and oats compared to chocolate and actual cookie. It was very soft though, which I did like a lot. This wouldn’t be my first choice if presented with different options.”  — Kevin Smith
  • “Not quite a compost cookie, but I liked it. It wasn’t too sweet and didn’t make me feel gross after eating it.” — Leah Goldman

Looks like the people in this office would prefer an actual compost cookie to its healthier, model-endorsed counterpart.

Not that we were complaining too much:

Karlie Kloss cookie wrapper

Photo: Business Insider/Aly Weisman

