Karlie Kloss is leaving Victoria's Secret to study at NYU

After four years with Victoria’s Secret and two years as one of eight Angels, model Karlie Kloss is leaving the lingerie brand to focus on other business opportunities and start NYU in the fall.

In her current Vogue cover story, Kloss revealed she had been accepted to NYU’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, thanks in part to a letter of recommendation from fellow model and NYU alum, Christy Turlington Burns.

Vogue Kloss revealed her NYU plans in this month’s Vogue.

“I was waiting for the mail to arrive every single day,” Kloss said of her acceptance. “It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a very long time.”

The 22-year-old assures: “I’ll still be working full-time. I’m incredibly ambitious and have lots of goals within my career that I’m not slowing down on anytime soon.”

But it appears Kloss had to let a few modelling obligations go to accommodate her new lifestyle as a student.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Kloss has a busy work schedule this spring before she starts school in the fall.

Victoria’s Secret senior creative director Ed Razek confirmed the model’s departure via Instagram on Tuesday:

Karlie and I met several months ago to discuss the many things she hoped to do in her life and career. As we talked, it became clear she would not have the time to fulfil her myriad commitments. Reluctantly, we agreed she would leave the brand at the end of her contract. Karlie is one of a kind, a very close friend, someone I truly admire and love. She is, without question, one of the best models ever. But she is an even better person. Her future is unlimited, and I am excited to see all the good she will do. Karlie Kloss will always be an Angel to me.

But Kloss already has other modelling work waiting for her.

“She’s secured spring campaigns with Kate Spade and Joe Fresh, and she’s busting out her best supermodel moves as the face of L’Oreal Paris,” according to E! Online. “Also on her plate, the busy bee’s got more ads coming from Marc Jacobs and Jason Wu, a fashion spread coming up in Vogue Paris and an InStyle Germany cover.”

It was also revealed Tuesday that Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes quietly left the brand in December after six years as an Angel.

Razek wrote on his Instagram:

“After I posted the news about @karliekloss leaving VS I got a number of texts asking me why I hadn’t said anything about @doutzen leaving at the end of last year. Fair question. The simple answer is I should have. Doutzen had a lucrative opportunity in Europe and it would have conflicted with her VS obligations. So, at her agencies request, we released her from contract. There was no conflict. No animosity. None of the nonsense I’ve read on Instagram. She had a great business opportunity, and I wanted to be fair to someone I adore and respect. That’s all. I honestly believe Doutzen is one of the most stunningly beautiful people in the world. And I always will. I have told her that many times. Now you know.”

