Victoria's Secret Has Hired A New Angel

Photo: Daniel Goodman/Business Insider

Karlie Kloss has officially joined the ranks of Victoria’s Secret Angels like Miranda Kerr and Adriana Lima. While Kloss, 20, was one of about 40 models who walked the runway in Victoria’s Secret’s annual fashion show, the role of Angel is only reserved for about a dozen women.



As an Angel, Kloss will be more of a brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret and will be expected to make public appearances and appear in commercials, according to the Telegraph.

She celebrated her new role with a live Twitter Q&A yesterday alongside seasoned Angels Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio.

In the Q&A, she revealed that she loves Jennifer Lawrence movies, watching football, and chai tea.

She also said that when she’s dating, a sense of humour is a must. She’s rumoured to be dating tech investor Joshua Kushner.

Kloss is one of the hottest models to hit the scene over the past few years.

She walked in dozens of Fashion Week shows and appeared in a Mercedes ad. Her chopped haircut, now known as the Karlie, is expected to be one of the most popular styles this Spring.

Her commitment to Victoria’s Secret is interesting because of her established career as a model. The brand usually goes for more unknown models whom it can mould into Angels.

But Kloss is one of the hottest models today, so she’ll undoubtedly bring good press to Victoria’s Secret.

