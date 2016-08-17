Karlie Kloss blasts the media and defends her bestie Taylor Swift

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Taylor Swift with a senior member of her squad, Karlie Kloss.

Karlie Kloss is sticking to her squad.

After staying largely mum on the feud between bestie Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West, Kloss has come to Swift’s defence — but she doesn’t want any fights.

In an interview with the Times, Kloss was asked about Kardashian, and after stammering a bit, called her a “lovely person.”

“Ha … you know … I honestly … I … I …” Kloss starts. “I think she’s been a lovely person to me in the past.” She concludes, “Look, I really don’t know her that well.”

She wasn’t necessarily taking sides, probably because she also wants to be “excluded from this narrative,” like Taylor Swift.

A series of articles were published focusing on her comment, and Kloss lashed out on Twitter for the twisting of her words.

“I will not allow the media to misconstrue my words,” she wrote. “Taylor has always had my back, and I will always have hers.”

She also added: “and I will never be the girl that you can use to pit women against each other. That isn’t me.”

Swift has stayed mostly clear from social media since Kardashian released a Snapchat video showing Swift give West permission for his “Famous” song, though Swift maintains she never gave West permission to refer to her as “that b—-.” The only photos she has since shared on Instagram are birthday messages to Selena Gomez, Kloss, and Cara Delevingne.



So far, it appears the two friends are sticking together.



And here’s a throwback for you:



