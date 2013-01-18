Victoria's Secret Angel Karlie Kloss Announces Plan To Go To Harvard

Photo: Daniel Goodman/Business Insider

Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss is one of the most prolific models of the year. She walked in the lingerie company’s fashion show, hosted her very own MTV show and fronted campaigns for Mercedes and Juicy Couture.



But 20-year-old Kloss has announced her aspirations don’t end there.

“[Going to] Harvard at some point is in the plan, but all in good time,” Kloss told The Daily.

She wants to study medicine or business.

“I have always had an interest in medicine; my father is an emergency room doctor. Now that I am getting more and more involved in these entrepreneurial projects I think business is something that would also be fascinating. To have a better understanding of economics and business and the way to run a successful company.”

Kloss also said that she was inspired by former Victoria’s Secret Angel Tyra Banks.

“Tyra [Banks] did it. She went to Harvard business school. I can do it, too,” Kloss explained.

In the mean time, perhaps Kloss’ tech investor boyfriend can give her business tips.

Watch below, Kloss’ boyfriend Josh Kushner talk about his time at Harvard and whether going to grad school is helpful to entrepreneurs. (We interviewed Kushner on the subject back in 2010.)



