Karl Stefanovic loses it over 'busted thong heroes' interview

Photo: Getty Images

Gold Coast blokes James Ross-Munro and Kane Wiblen were just having your standard Friday night at a stubbies n’ singlets party when they ended up at a servo where they foiled a robbery.

This morning the Aussie heroes were interviewed by Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson on the Today show about the incident.

“Take us back to what was happening leading up to that moment,” Wilkinson initially asks.

“We’d been down at Options Tavern at a Stubbies n’ Singlets party and went up the road to go to the servo and get some noodles, went to jump over a sign on the way and slipped over and busted me plugger,” Ross-Munro said, prompting Stefanovic to completely lose it.

“I was pretty concerned about my blowout, and looked up and saw a white commodore pull up with two guys with shirts ‘round their faces. Thought something was a bit suss so thought, better go and check it out,” he continued.

Check out the full interview below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.