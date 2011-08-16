Karl Rove Warns Against 'Extreme' Candidates In GOP Primary

Even Karl Rove thinks Republicans should be wary of nominating an “extreme” candidate to take on President Obama.

In an appearance on Fox News Monday, Rove warned that presidential aspirants who run too far to the right in the GOP primary could end up reducing their electability in the general election.

“You don’t want these candidates moving so right in the Republican primary that it becomes impossible for them to win the general election, because it will become a self-defeating message in the primary,” Rove said.

Rove didn’t name any specific candidates, though his statement came just two days after Tea Party favourite Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) won the Ames Straw Poll and after Texas Governor Rick Perry formally launched his campaign. That warning could also apply to the entire Republican field, as the candidates have at times jockeyed with each other to court conservative voters — think last week’s debate in which all the candidates said they wouldn’t support a debt reduction deal even if spending cuts outweighed revenue increases 10-to-1.

Rove isn’t the first Republican to comment on the electability of the GOP candidates. A Wall Street Journal editorial published on Monday also explored the possibility that Bachmann and Perry, though appealing to conservative voters, would have trouble unifying a broader base in a general election.



Watch the full clip here:

h/t GOP12

