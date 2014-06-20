Karl Rove Made An Appearance In Gov. Scott Walker's Criminal Investigation

Republican strategist Karl Rove made a cameo in the newly-unsealed documents from the criminal probe into Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign operations.

Two judges have ruled the investigation into whether Walker and his campaign were part of a “scheme” to illegally coordinate the activities of multiple should be halted. Documents were unsealed Thursday by a federal judge reviewing a lawsuit seeking to permanently stop the probe. Those documents included an email allegedly written from Walker to Rove on May 4, 2011 that was cited by special prosecutor Francis Schmitz in a response to a motion to quash the subpoenas issued as part of the investigation.

In that email, Walker referred to a man named R.J. Johnson. Prosecutors described Johnson as central to the alleged “coordination effort” between Walker’s official campaign organisation, Friends of Scott Walker, and several other political groups. Schmitz claimed Johnson worked with Friends of Scott Walker, the Wisconsin Club for Growth, the Republican State Leadership Committee, and Citizens for a Strong America during the 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin state senate and gubernatorial recall elections.

Walker praised Johnson’s efforts in his alleged email to Rove.

“Bottom line: R.J. helps keep in place a team that is wildly successful in Wisconsin. We are running 9 recall elections and it will be like running 9 Congressional markets in every market in the state (and Twin Cities.),” Walker wrote, according to Schmitz.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Walker emphasised he had not seen the unsealed documents, but he said he could not “imagine” he communicated with Rove about Johnson’s work.

“Again, I have not seen that. I don’t know specifically what you’re talking about but I can’t imagine that,” said Walker

Business Insider emailed Rove asking how much he communicated with Walker about his campaign operations and whether he had any concerns Walker’s campaign might include illegal coordination between multiple organisations. Rove spokeswoman Kristin Davison responded saying he would not immediately be able to answer our questions.

“He’s travelling so I won’t be able to get ahold of him before your deadline. Will be in touch if his schedule changes and I’m able to talk with him.,” Davison said.

