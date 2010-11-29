Karl Rove: Sarah Palin's Iowa Book Tour A "Smart Thing To Do" Ahead Of 2012 Run

Karl Rove, who has been a vocal critic of Sarah Palin — much to the advantage of Fox News, who gets to reap of all ratings rewards from the infighting — told Fox he thinks Palin’s book tour stops in Iowa are a “very smart thing.”



Palin is on tour this week promoting her new book “America by Heart” and her stops in Iowa have upped the speculation (if that’s possible) that this is a precursor to a 2012 bid.

If it is, Rove thinks it’s a smart move since Iowans like to see their candidates in person. And definitely smarter, presidentially speaking, than Palin’s foray into reality TV. Watch Rove’s clip below.





