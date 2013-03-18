Karl Rove Takes A Huge Shot At Sarah Palin For Leaving Office Early

Photo: Courtesy of CSPAN

Republican strategist Karl Rove took a big swipe back at former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin on Sunday, a day after Palin mocked him during a rousing speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.In a nod to Palin’s suggestion on Saturday that consultants like Rove should “buck up” and run for office, Rove shot back at Palin and said that if he were elected, he would serve out a full term. Palin, of course, resigned from office as Alaska’s governor mid-term in 2009, shortly after her failed vice presidential run.



“I appreciate her encouragement that I ought to go home to Texas and run for office,” Rove said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I would be enthused if I ran for office to have her support. Though I don’t think I’m a particularly good candidate — sort of a balding fat guy. Second of all, if I did run for office and win, I would serve out my term and I wouldn’t leave office midterm.”

Rove has riled conservatives in recent months with the formation of a new Super PAC designed to weed out primary candidates that it views as unelectable.

“If these experts keep losing elections, keep raking in millions, if they feel that strongly about who should run in this party they should buck up and run or stay in the truck,” Palin said on Saturday. “The architects can head on back to the Lone Star State and put their name on the ballot.”

But Rove suggested that Palin should agree with the premise of his new Super PAC, considering how she urged Todd Akin to get out of the Missouri Senate race after his controversial comments on rape and pregnancy.

