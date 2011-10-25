ROVE TO RICK PERRY: It's Simple, Obama Was Born In The US

Republican strategist and former Bush advisor Karl Rove took another swipe at Rick Perry this morning, bashing the Texas Governor for associating himself with the “nutty” birther movement.



Perry took some heat this weekend for suggesting that he is still not sure whether President Barack Obama was born in the United States. In a Parade magazine interview, Perry said he doesn’t have “a definitive answer” on the birther question, and indicated that his thinking was swayed during a dinner with Donald Trump, a known birther.

But Rove, a longtime Perry foe, had harsh words for the Texan, warning that there is a danger to bending too far for Trump’s highly coveted endorsement.

“You associate yourself with a nutty view like that, and you damage yourself,” Rove said. “I know he went and he’s trying to cultivate — as all of them are — Donald Trump, in order to get his endorsement, but this is not the way to go about doing it, because it starts to marginalize you in the minds of some of the people whom you need in order to get the election.”

He concluded:

“There’s a simple answer: yes, he was born in the United States.”

Watch the video below, courtesy of Christian Heinze with GOP12:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

