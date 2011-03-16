Karl Rove Read 1 Novel In 2010 And 2011

Karl Rove, freed for the time being from any direct advisory role or long book tour, has a bit of time on his hands.



His solution?

Updating his 2010 and 2011 reading list.

The former White House Deputy Chief of Staff posted all tomes he has devoured over the past two years along with a little commentary for each one.

Rove had some typical choices including Stephen R. Bown’s Merchant Kings: When Companies Ruled the World, 1600-1900 and Party over Section: The Rough and Ready Presidential Election of 1848.

And then there was the one novel George Bush‘s advisor picked: Raymond Khoury’s The Templar Salvation.

What did Rove think?

Khoury’s sequel to The Last Templar, this book is a fast-paced tale that rockets over seventeen centuries, from the Council of Nicaea in 325 AD to today’s Turkey. FBI Agent Sean Reilly returns, this time to rescue his kidnapped love, Tess Chaykin. Khoury offers his best-drawn villain, an Iranian Islamic extremist whose goal is nothing less than undermining, if not pulling down, the entire structure of Christianity. A great weekend escapist read, but beware: The dialogue of Khoury’s protagonists often reveals what must be the author’s antipathy towards religious orthodoxy, especially in the Catholic Church.

Next up The Da Vinci Code?

