Karl Rove Blasts Nancy Pelosi For Saying She Could Have Arrested Rove 'Any Given Day'

Former White House advisor Karl Rove shot back at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi late Wednesday for saying she could have arrested Rove “any given day.” Rove told Fox News’s Greta Van Susteren that Pelosi was “absolutely dead wrong.”



“She sounds a little bit like Inspector Clouseau,” Rove said. “I’m sure she had a good laugh, and it’s nice to know that she dreams of slapping me in her own personal jail, but didn’t have any authority to do it.”

Pelosi’s comments were sparked by the House Oversight Committee’s majority vote to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt of Congress after his refusal to turn over classified documents on the botched Fast and Furious gun-running scandal.

But Rove insisted on Fox News that although he was also held in contempt by the House Judiciary committee for not revealing White House deliberations in 2007, the House never voted on the resolution, so Pelosi would have “been up the proverbial creek without the proverbial paddle.”

