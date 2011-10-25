Karl Rove: The Herman Cain Boomlet Is Over

GOP strategist and former Bush advisor Karl Rove laid out all the reasons why he believes Herman Cain’s presidential campaign is finished.



In an interview with Fox Business, Rove listed several of Cain’s recent gaffes — and policy positions that are out of line with many GOP voters — to show why the Cain boomlet won’t continue.

“I think it has created an image of him as not being up to this task,” he said. “That’s really deadly.”

Despite the missteps, Cain’s fundraising topped his third quarter numbers in just three weeks — with the campaign raising over $3 million since October 1.

