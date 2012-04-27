Karl Rove's Early Electoral Map: OBAMA WINS

Ever since Mitt Romney all but secured the Republican nomination, we were all waiting with bated breath.



Wait no more. Karl Rove has finally put out his inaugural 2012 electoral map. And who’s winning?

Barack Obama. Here it is, in all its glory:

Photo: Rove.com

You can see there how it breaks down: Right now, 284 votes are either solidly for Obama or “leaning Obama.” Romney only has 172 solidly in his grasp or “leaning” toward him. The remaining 82 electoral votes are toss-ups.

What does this mean? Well, first, that Romney has some catching up to do given the gravity of the map he’s up against. According to this map, even if Romney wins all the toss-up states of Iowa, Missouri, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida — which could be done — he still wouldn’t beat Obama.

He would also need to take away some of the states currently leaning Obama. The easiest way to do that would be one of Michigan, Ohio or Pennsylvania.

Basically, what this boils down to: Romney NEEDS to win both Florida and one of Michigan, Ohio or Pennsylvania to win this election.

Jokes aside: Rove was a pretty good predictor throughout the 2008 election.

