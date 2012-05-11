Obama Is Crushing Romney In Karl Rove's New Electoral Map

Karl Rove is out with another electoral map this week, and it shows an even better-looking picture for Barack Obama than Rove’s first map.



Photo: Rove.com

There are two big differences here for Obama. They come in the swing states of Iowa and Colorado. Colorado is now a lean Obama state, whereas Iowa has moved into the definites. Meanwhile, Romney lost his stranglehold on Montana. So that makes it a complete wash as far as definite states go.

What looks even better for Obama? Arizona is now a toss-up state. This is notable because Democrats have been pushing the idea that they can win the state for the first time since 1996.

All told, with the leans, Obama gained a bit on Romney from the last map: He now leads 290 to 172, up six electoral votes from last time. There are 87 toss-ups, an increase from 82 last time.

If the toss-ups go like they do in our projection earlier this week, it will be pretty close to our map.

Interesting: If Romney wins all the toss-ups and Pennsylvania, it’s a 270-270 tie.

