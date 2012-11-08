Fox News President Roger Ailes Was Trying To Avoid The Sort Of Freak Out Karl Rove Had Last Night

New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman gives a behind-the-scenes look at Fox News last night, right after the network called the election for President Obama.



Fox News contributor and American Crossroads super PAC co-founder Karl Rove freaked out on air last night after the network called Ohio for for Obama with only 73 per cent of counties reporting, saying it was too early.

Anchor Megyn Kelly then proceeded to go to the decision desk of the Fox studio to find out why the network’s decision-makers had called the state for Obama.

Rove’s bizarre flip out was something Fox News chief Roger Ailes was apparently trying to avoid. At around 5 p.m., according to Sherman, he gathered the team into a conference room to discuss the coverage:

He prepared them for the worst. “Guys,” he told them according to a source familiar with the exchange, “if things don’t go your way tonight, don’t go out there looking like someone ran over your dog.”

Evidently, Rove went off script when calling into question Fox’s analysis. The network gave the back room three minutes notice that Kelly was coming back with a full crew to go on live television.

Here’s the video of Rove:

