Karl Rove Is Entering The 2012 Race With This Incredible Ad Playing In 10 Battleground States

The New York Times has the story this morning behind the making of the ad that serves as the centrepiece of a $25 million ad campaign by Karl Rove-founded Crossroads GPS.



More soft-pedal than Swift Boat, the 60-second advertisement, complete with special effects, is a deeply researched, delicately worded story of a struggling family; its relatively low-key tone is all the more striking, coming at a point in the campaign when each side is accusing the other of excessive negativity.

It’s titled “Basketball,” and it quickly shows a young family quickly growing older. Suddenly, the young mother watching her kids play basketball in the driveway greys, and her grown-up kids cannot find work.

It hits President Obama for the usual Republican knocks — tax increases, massive spending increases — but the image of a struggling family matriarch and her two kids forced to move back home with student-loan debts could hit in 10 swing states where it is expected to air.

The narrator also hits Obama for another Republican talking point — he’s a great campaigner and speaker, but not so great in office.

“I supported President Obama because he spoke so beautifully,” the woman says in the video. “He promised change. But things changed for the worse.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.