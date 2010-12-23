Karl Rove Upholds Totally False Claim In Order To Blame Dems For 9/11 Bill Fiasco

Last night, Bill O’Reilly talked to former George W. Bush advisor Karl Rove about the 9/11 first responders bill being filibustered in the senate by Republicans.



The bill has been a hot media crusade ever since Jon Stewart turned a spotlight on it last week.

But you will never guess who he really blames for the bill not yet passing.

That’s right: it’s actually the Democrats fault.

Rove echoed the sentiments of Oklahoma Republican Tom Coburn, the Senator from Oklahoma who is attempting to block the passage of this bill. Rove complained about the way the bill has gone through the senate, saying that “it has not gone through the normal course of business” and that “there has been no committee hearings on this.”

Which, as it turns out is actually completely, totally, untrue. This bill had a full committee hearing in June. You can watch it here. Sen. Coburn skipped it.

What is less clear is why the GOP is digging in its heels on a no-win issue. There is simply no upside to opposing this other than perhaps some mean personal satisfaction that they have made Obama’s lame duck session a slightly less glorious victory lap than it could have been? Of course the press may be too busy excoriating the GOP for its failure on this to notice. Video below.





