Karl Rove-Backed Group To Launch Attacks On Elizabeth Warren

American Crossroads, the SuperPac backed by former George W. Bush strategist Karl Rove, is reportedly making a media buy worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to attack Massachusetts Senate candidate Elizabeth Warren.



Warren, who formulated the idea for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, has been widely criticised on Wall Street.

Her campaign manager, Mindy Myers, emailed supporters late Wednesday asking them to donate to Warren’s campaign to fight back against the ads.

Read the email below:

Hello, I’m Mindy Myers, Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager — and I’m writing you with an urgent update tonight.

A few minutes ago, we learned that Crossroads GPS, the group of right-wing billionaires fronted by Karl Rove, is about to launch a wave of attack ads in Massachusetts as soon as tomorrow. They just bought hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of TV time, and you know they’ll have the money to stay on the air.

We will not — and cannot — allow attacks from Scott Brown and his allies to go unanswered. We need your help to fight back.

Help us answer the attacks Karl Rove is about to launch in Massachusetts by making a $5 contribution now.

We’re running an aggressive grassroots campaign organising thousands of Massachusetts volunteers in meetings all across the state. But with almost a year until Election Day, the name-calling and vicious attacks against Elizabeth are already starting.

We don’t know what the attacks are yet, or exactly how big they’ll be. But we do know we’re going to need your help, starting tonight, to fight back and set the record straight — by telling your friends the truth about Elizabeth, by encouraging more people to stand with us, and by helping us get Elizabeth’s message out to the people of Massachusetts.

Hasn’t Karl Rove done enough damage to our country already?

Thanks for standing with us,

Mindy Myers

Campaign Manager

Elizabeth for MA

