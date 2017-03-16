KARL ROVE: Here's how I would say healthcare will play out over next few weeks if i were a 'betting man'

Karl Rove is optimistic about the future of the American Health Care Act.

The former senior adviser to President George W. Bush told “The O’Reilly Factor” that if he were a “betting man” he would predict that the Republican healthcare bill will pass.

O’Reilly asked Rove what he would tell President Donald Trump to concentrate on if he were advising him.

“Well I think he’s doing it the right way,” Rove said. “He’s got Tom Price, who knows this bill inside and out, and he’s working with the Republican leadership in the House to keep an open line of communication to critics who are looking for a way to be supportive by making changes in the bill, and if that process goes forward then good things can happen.”

Republican senators have cast doubt on the AHCA, which would repeal and replace Obamacare, after the Congressional Budget Office estimated in a report Monday that the law would cause as many as 24 million more Americans to lack health insurance by 2026.

Republican misgivings about the legislation in light of the CBO report have put the future of the healthcare law in doubt.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, are supporting the act.

Watch the clip below, via Fox News:

Bob Bryan contributed to this report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.