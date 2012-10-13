Jerry Sandusky's Lawyer Blew Off Steam With A Bunch Of Penn State Students Right Before The Sentencing

His client was likely going to jail for the rest of his life, but this attorney reportedly didn’t let that pesky little fact get in the way of his good time.



Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was sentenced Tuesday to 30 to 60 years behind bars after he was convicted in June of 45 counts of child sex abuse.

But the night before Sandusky’s big day, his attorney Karl Rominger was offering to buy Penn State students alcohol, expressly requesting that “coeds” show up to the bar, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Here’s the text Rominger sent out, according to SBNation:

Photo: SBNation

This is what Onward State reporter Drew Balis told CrossingBroad.com about the night:

“We walked in there. Rominger was sitting there at the bar and we introduced ourselves one-by-one, joked with him that we were covering the trial and probably shouldn’t be here, but whatever. He went around and bought everybody a drink.

He was pretty relaxed and we asked him a couple of things about [sentencing], and he pretty much said his job was done and, “Tomorrow, I’ll just be praying.” And he mimicked the praying motion.”

Rominger was also “tweeting to get a girl to show up,” according to Balis.

