It costs $8 to visit Karl Marx's grave

It costs $A8 to visit Karl Marx’s grave.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Marx’s gravesite, which is located on private property in London, is quite expensive to maintain and, as a result, visitors are charged an entry fee.

The Journal adds that Marx elected to buy the burial plot despite the state-provided alternatives that existed to him at the time.

The irony, of course, is self-evident: Marx is credited with popularising modern communism, which advocated for the abolition of private property.

And now here we are.

As one Marxist political activist told the Journal, “There are no depths of irony, or bad taste, to which capitalists won’t sink if they think they can make money out of it.”

Staunch capitalists — or simply those who concede capitalism’s clear dominant influence over the evolution of Western economic thinking and policy — might simply shrug and say, “Well of course.”

Read the full report at WSJ here.

