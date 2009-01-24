Karl Marx Did Not Call The Crash*

UPDATE*: Megan McArdle of The Atlantic says the following quote is bogus. It fooled us, though!

Karl Marx, Das Kapital, 1867:

“Owners of capital will stimulate the working class to buy more and more of expensive goods, houses and technology, pushing them to take more and more expensive credits, until their debt becomes unbearable.

The unpaid debt will lead to bankruptcy of banks, which will have to be nationalized, and the State will have to take the road which will eventually lead to communism”

See Also: The Real Problem: Our Debt Mountain

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.