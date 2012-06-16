Karl Marx Bank Cards Are Taking Germany By Storm

Photo: Wikipedia

Apparently there’s a new banking trend in Germany: having a picture of Karl Marx on your bank card. That’s right, Reuters reported this morning that over a third of the customers of Sparkasse Bank in Chemnitz chose to have the father of communism’s image in their wallets.



Apparently the design of the card is such that Marx is staring straight toward the MasterCard logo.

We’ll let you make your own conclusions.

(In the meantime, we’re mining the internet for photos.)

