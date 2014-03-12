Karl Malone Proudly Uses A Flip Phone After Making $US104 Million In His NBA Career

Karl Malone is a busy man.

He’s the owner of multiple businesses, including a cattle ranch, a used car outlet, and a “deer raising venture.” Last year he took a job with the Jazz as a big-man guru. He also has a crazy workout regimen in order to stay at his playing weight of 256 pounds.

He navigates all of those obligations with the help of his flip phone.

In an interview with Fox Sports during last night’s Hawks-Jazz game, Malone explained why he unapologetically uses the flip phone (via FTW):

“What guys don’t realise is this is a masterpiece. It’s kind of like anything else. If you keep it long enough it will come back in style, kind of like bell bottoms. … But no, I just like it, old school, hard to get rid of.”

We’re not sure if phone technology works the same way as pant styles. But the Mailman made $US104 million in his playing career, he can do what he wants.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.