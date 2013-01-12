The Best Quotes From Karl Lagerfeld's Amazing Interview With WWD

Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com

The talented and polarising Karl Lagerfeld gave what can only be described as a very him interview in the January issue of WWD. The fashion designer, recognised world-wide by his stark white hair, sunglasses, and spoiled cat Choupette, spoke with the magazine’s executive editor Bridget Foley about everything from French politics to his love for Texas. Below are some of his best quotes from the interview.On resurrecting the Chanel brand:



“10 or 11 years after [Coco Chanel’s] death, it was a sleeping beauty with one idea: respect. The good thing about Chanel is that her whole life was not that flawless that, “Yes, we have to be respectful.” The other side, that’s about fashion. Only doing an homage really gets nowhere. That’s boredom incarnated.“

On following his instinct:

“I listen to my inner voices, like a French male version of the Joan of Arc.”

On his favourite artist:

“My favourite is Jeff Koons, because I think that’s the right spirit of our times. I like the spirit, the proportions, the person, the whole thing. When I like something though, I don’t ask myself why. I only like it, that’s all.“

