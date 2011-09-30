Karl Lagerfeld Slashes The Price Of His New York Apartment By $1.3 Million

Photo: AP

When you think of Karl Lagerfeld, what comes to mind?Maybe the first thing that comes to mind is his signature hair style or his incredible fashion designing talents that have led him to fame. Or possibly it’s the fact that you know his home is on the market and you are very interested in this stellar property with unbeatable New York location. Regardless of what you first think when you hear “Karl Lagerfeld,” the man truly has been successful in the fashion arena and believe it or not his New York pad is on the market and has recently taken a $1.3 million price cut.



Karl Lagerfeld is German and is best known for being the creative director as well as the head designer for none other than Chanel, while also owning his own “fashion house.” However, recently Lagerfeld even entered the music scene when he filmed a music video with rapper Snoop Dogg. In short, Karl Lagerfeld is incredibly famous and if you’re a fan then here’s your chance to purchase his New York apartment.

The just over 2,000 square-feet apartment has been owned by Lagerfeld since 2006; however, apparently he rarely (if ever) used the pad and therefore listed it on the market for $6.5 million. After sitting on the market without many hits, Lagerfeld recently decided to drop the asking price to a mere $5.2 million.

This could actually be an incredible deal for anyone with the spare cash to splurge on this New York Pad, which is located in Gramercy Park. The home features an incredible floor plan complete with an office, foyer, and incredibly large “great room.” Plus, the location is absolutely incredible. Anyone wanting to take advantage of the $1.3 million price cut will definitely be getting a great deal on this New York apartment.

However, there are other apartments on the market in this complex as well, including the pad below Lagerfeld’s that is listed for only $4.95 million. Anyone desiring to invest in this property may want to take a deeper look into the matter and ensure that the reason these apartments are vacant is not due to some underlying issue(s).

In the end, this is a great property that definitely has its ties to fame, with a decent deal becoming even better with the $1.3 million price cut. If you’re a fan of Lagerfeld or an investor looking for a great New York pad, this is the perfect opportunity to get a great deal on an apartment with an incredible location.

