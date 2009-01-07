Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld Puts On Happy Face About Recession

Karl Lagerfeld seems to be searching for the silver lining to the current economic malaise. We can’t blame him, given that luxury goods aren’t doing very well and Chanel itself just slashed 200 jobs. So keep telling yourself whatever you need to believe, Karl.



BBC: Lagerfeld sounds, in fact, quite chipper. The economic downturn was needed, he says, it had gone too far. “I see it like a cleaning up – it was too rotten anyway – so it had to be cleaned up…I see it like a healthy thing – horrible but healthy, like some miracle treatment of the world.”…

We think people who’ve had their 40l(k)s wiped clean might disagree with you.

Will it be harder to sell handbags? Or are his products dreams – expensive dreams, to be sure – but dreams to aspire to?

“People have different kinds of dreams. After all, people need a handbag, there are cheaper handbags. But if you can buy a beautiful one and if that’s your dream to buy, why not?”

His is a robust defence of elitism and capitalism. “I can be interested in a $20m diamond I will never buy, without desiring the diamond. If you want only things you can afford, it’s boring too.

“It’s great to see things you may not buy – because you don’t have the money – but it is very ugly to think they shouldn’t exist because you can not buy them.”

So keep lusting after those Chanel handbags even if you can’t buy them, which means the company can’t sell them; that’s what Karl wants.

