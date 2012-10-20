Here's What Fashion Designer Karl Lagerfeld Thinks Of Francois Hollande

Karl Lagerfeld aboard the jet he showed the Chanel collection on.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images

Parisien fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld is no fan of French President Francois Hollande, it seems.In an interview with Spanish Marie Claire, excerpts of which have been published in the El Mundo newspaper, Lagerfeld says:



“This imbecile, he’ll be just as disastrous as [former Spanish premier José Luis] Zapatero. Hollande hates the rich. He clearly wants to punish them — they’ll leave [the country] and nobody will invest. Foreigners won’t invest, and things will stop working.”

“Apart from fashion, jewellery, perfume and wine, France has no edge. Nothing else sells. Who buys French cars? Not me.”

German-born Lagerfeld is the head designer of French fashion house Chanel, and is guest editing the 25th anniversary issue of Spanish Marie Claire. He is far from the only wealthy person in France to be angry with Hollande.

