Karl Lagerfeld's Gramercy Park Apartment Is Back On The Market For $5.2 Million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Gramercy Park real estate is coveted in New York City—especially when a celebrity used to own the pad.One would think Karl Lagerfeld, the famed German fashion designer who is the creative director at Chanel, would have no problem selling his 50 Gramercy Park North apartment. But the place has been on and off the market the past year, with no real prospective buyers.



It’s now listed yet again, at a low $5.2 million, according to Curbed.

Lagerfeld purchased the stark white, 2,200-square-foot apartment in 2006 for $6.575 million. rumour has it he never even actually moved in.

After debating whether to sell or not, he listed the apartment last summer for $6.5 million. After no bites, he dropped the price to $5.2 million. As the listing grew cold, the apartment was pulled from the market until this week.

The apartment features three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths.

Lagerfeld gained notoriety from his work at Chanel, where he has been since 1983, and is also known for his work at the Italian fashion house, Fendi, as well as his fashion photography.

