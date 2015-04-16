Apple created a lavish customised gold Apple Watch for designer Karl Lagerfeld

Apple created a customised version of the gold Apple Watch specifically for famed French designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The designer’s bodyguard and assistant, Sebastian Jondeau, shared a photo of the watch on Instagram where he thanked Apple for creating the personalised piece.

Karl, who wears versions of the same elegant black and white suit every day, is known for being an arbiter of taste. He has designed clothing for fashion powerhouses like Chanel and Fendi and offers his own Karl Lagerfeld brand of watches.

The fashion designer is just the latest celeb to sport one of the new timepieces. Apple has been doing aggressive influencer outreach in order to promote the new product and Apple Watches have been spotted on the wrists of everyone from Katy Perry to Pharrell, Drake, and more.

But, while most stars have been gifted the $US17,000 gold edition with the Modern Buckle strap, Lagerfeld appears to have a gold version of the Link Bracelet that Apple currently only offers in Silver and Space Grey stainless steel.

Considering the extra gold on the Apple Watch Edition’s Modern Buckle strap alone raises the price from $US10,000 (for the standard Sport band) to $US17,000, it makes sense that Apple wouldn’t mass produce a solid gold version of the Link Bracelet.

MacRumors estimates that the price of a pure gold Link Bracelet alone “would likely be upwards of $US25,000.”

