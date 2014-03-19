Karl Lagerfeld Launched An Emoji App Inspired By Himself

Karl Lagerfeld, the eccentric designer behind Chanel and Fendi, has launched a new project that doesn’t have much to do with fashion.

His latest project is an app called emotiKarl, where users can communicate with their fellow fashionista friends using emojis inspired by the German fashion designer himself.

On the app, you’ll find some fingerless gloves, an image of Lagerfeld in his signature ponytail and shades, and even his beloved cat, Choupette.

According to the New York Daily News, Lagerfeld created the app to promote his new line of fragrances, Karl Parfums.

The only complaint thus far is that the emojis haven’t been integrated with the iPhone’s messaging app, meaning that users have to open the emotiKarl app separately to use the images.

The app is available for free on Apple and Android devices.

