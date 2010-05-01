Karl Denninger Explains The One Hope For Ending Too Big To Fail

Normally, MarketTicker.org impresario Karl Denninger is busy ranting about crooked Wall Street banks and our corrupt government officials. But today, he sees hope. That hope comes in the form of the SAFE Banking Act (link to PDF) which has been put in front of both the Senate and the House.

Watch the video below to see why Denninger thinks this could change the world of banking as we know it.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.