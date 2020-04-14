NBA world sends condolences to T-Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns after mother Jacqueline dies due to complications from COVID-19

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns lost his mother Jacqueline on Monday. The NBA world was quick to send their support.

Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother Jacqueline died due to complications with COVID-19, the team announced in a statement on Monday.

Towns recorded an emotional video encouraging fans to take the coronavirus seriously three weeks ago when his mother was hospitalized and put in a medically induced coma.

Around the NBA, Towns’ players and media alike offered their support and condolences to Towns and his family.

Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns, died due to complications from COVID-19, her family said on Monday. She was 58.

“Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend,” the Towns family said in a statement. “The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

In March, Towns posted emotional video warning people to take the virus seriously after his mother was placed in a medically induced coma because of COVID-19.

“She was deteriorating in front of our eyes,” he said. “She kept getting worse, she kept getting worse, and the hospital was doing everything they can.”

It was clearly a difficult moment for Towns, but he said he hoped that sharing his story would help educate and inform the public about the seriousness of COVID-19.

“This disease needs to not be taken lightly,” he said. “Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. This disease is … It’s deadly. It’s deadly.”

When news of his mothers’ death broke on Monday, former teammates and competitors from around the lead shared their condolences on Twitter.

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies

Thoughts and prayers to @KarlTowns and his family. Can’t believe it. RIP Mrs. Towns — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) April 13, 2020

Alex Caruso, Los Angeles Lakers

John Wall, Washington Wizards

Sending my love and prayers to my brother @KarlTowns and his family❤️ ???????? — John Wall (@JohnWall) April 13, 2020

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

Man… thoughts and prayers with you and the entire family @KarlTowns ???????? — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 13, 2020

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

Prayers for @KarlTowns and his family. — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) April 13, 2020

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

???????? damn man this hurts!! Sending love and prayers your way @KarlTowns ❤️ https://t.co/UyAz9UJdiL — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 13, 2020

Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers

Praying for Karl-Anthony Towns and his family! ???????? — Collin 'Young Bull' Sexton (@CollinSexton02) April 13, 2020

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

I’m so sorry @KarlTowns love you bro! Thoughts and prayer to your family. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 13, 2020

Thaddeus Young, Chicago Bulls

My deepest condolences to the Towns family. I know the feeling of losing a mother. Just know @KarlTowns your brothers are here for you and the fam during this difficult period. #NBATogether — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) April 13, 2020

ESPN personality and former NBA centre Kendrick Perkins

Praying for @KarlTowns and his family. Rest In Peace Mrs Jacqueline Towns! ???????????????????????????????????? — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 13, 2020

Former NBA guard Isaiah Thomas

Praying for KAT and his family right now!!!!! God please be with him — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 13, 2020

Former NBA guard Jamal Crawford

Mrs. Towns was always warm and sweet. Praying for the whole Towns family. RIP….???????? — ???? Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 13, 2020

