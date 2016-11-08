Uber rival Karhoo confirms it is shutting down

Wikimedia/Bevopt Karhoo founder and CEO Daniel Ishag.

Taxi app Karhoo has confirmed on its website that it is shutting down.

The closure of the company comes after Sky News said it was looking for further capital to stop it from going into administration.

Karhoo’s profile on startup tracker Crunchbase suggests that it raised $250 million from investors but this figure has been called into question.

Here is the full statement from Karhoo:

“It is with much regret that we have to announce that Karhoo has had to close its service and is now looking at the next steps for the business.

“The Karhoo staff around the world in London, New York, Singapore and Tel Aviv have, over the past 18-months, worked tirelessly to make Karhoo a success. Many of them have worked unpaid for the last six weeks in an effort to get the business to a better place.

“Unfortunately, by the time the new management team took control last week, it was clear that the financial situation was pretty dire, and Karhoo was not able to find a backer.

“We would like to thank our staff, our partners, the fleets around the world that shared our vision, and the hundreds of thousands of people who downloaded the app and supported what we were trying to do.

“The world needs a Karhoo.”

This is a developing story…

