HSBC Senior Economist Says We Could See Food Price Riots In The UK

HSBC Senior Economist Karen Ward has warned that the UK may face food price riots as a result of rising costs, according to Sky News.



Ward said that the the combination of high food prices, high oil prices, and wages that aren’t moving much may send people in the developed world to the streets, like in the Middle East.

