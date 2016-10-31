Karen Stocks has gone from Twitter

Photo: Karen Stocks/ LinkedIn.

Karen Stocks, managing director of Twitter Australia, has left the business after three years at the helm.

Suzy Nicoletti, head of online sales, has been named as her replacement.

Stocks says she is proud to have built the local business as a “hub of innovation” during her time with the company, but said: “Now it’s time to pass the baton on.”

Proud to have built @TwitterAU office as a hub of innovation for the global Twitter business for 3 yrs. Now it's time to pass the baton on. — Karen Stocks ???????? (@KazStocks) October 28, 2016

We've done so much amazing work here. Thank you to all our clients, agencies & partners for your innovation and inspiration every day — Karen Stocks ???????? (@KazStocks) October 28, 2016

“We thank Karen for her contributions and leadership over the past three years at Twitter. She built up a strong local team and grew our business in Australia into one of the top revenue markets in Asia Pacific today with many innovative, region-first digital advertising campaigns on Twitter with world-class brands,” Twitter said in a statement.

“We wish her all the best and will continue to invest in this important market to make Twitter the best way to see what’s happening right now in Australia and around the world.”

Stocks’ exit comes after Twitter announced last week that it would lay off more than 300 workers, or 9% of the company’s global workforce, within the sales, partnerships, and marketing teams.

Investors in the business have been eager to see it sold in order to assure its longer-term viability.

The social media platform is is also shutting down video-sharing service Vine “in the coming months.”

