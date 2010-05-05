Intern Sues Boss In Lurid Porn, Sext, And Dirty Post-It Sex Scandal

An intern at Guerriero Wealth Holdings, a consulting firm, filed a lawsuit this morning against her former boss, Thomas Guerriero, for sexual harassment, according to NYP.



The intern’s name is Karen Lo. The “sexts,” emails, and post-its Guerriero allegedly harassed her with are highly graphic (see the very bottom if you want to read them).

We’ll focus on Lo’s worst claim first–the porn video she says her boss sent her. She says it stars him, Thomas Guerriero, although she wasn’t sure at first because it came from a psuedonym, “stallionman_69,” and he hadn’t taped his face.

According to the NYPost, she apparently has an email from Guerriero that suggests the sole man in the video is him:

“I would of definitly made you blush I was acrazy mood you would of defintly had alot of fun. I was going to record a video and send it to you but I wasn’t sure how much you liked the last one you asked for. Did you like the last one?”

“I saw like a second of it and I just closed it,” Lo told the NY Daily News. “It was disgusting and pretty inappropriate.”

Pretty inappropriate? It was apparently a video of a man finishing himself off.

Karen Lo told the Village Voice Gerriero’s email to her followed an innocent email she had sent him which included a link to an article about Wall Street bonuses.

See? New York Stock Exchange!

Chad Seigel, Guerriero’s lawyer, says Lo has severe “credibility issues.” She “manufactured” the lawsuit for money, he says. And further, Guerriero “has not sent her any improper video of himself.”This photo of Guerriero (left) is from an advertisement he ran in 2005 in Black Tie Magazine, when he was heading another company he started, JT Anthony & Co. We have no idea if either company is legit or not, but the advertisement looks pretty seedy, because it’s written to look like a profile in Black Tie magazine, which it isn’t (see the copyright at the bottom).

The Guerriero Instititute, the MBA education program offered by his current company, Guerriero Wealth Holdings, is also worth checking out:

THE GUERRIERO INSTITUTE The Guerriero Institute has been helping individuals learn and to lead for over 11 years. We have assembled the best intellectual faculty in the world to trained hundreds of business professionals. Our curriculum covers all levels of courses on the securities series licensing. Our industry practitioners combine an academic rigour with an in-depth understanding of how business and finance work in the real world, especially on Wall Street. The Guerriero Institute understands the financial marketplace because we have a significant impact upon it!

Nevertheless, he’s sticking to his story and it will be interesting to see how this case ends up.

The sexts Karen Lo allegedly has from Guerriero, courtesy of the Village Voice:

“I wanna take you in the stairwell on the low wat u say . . . I know ul love it. meet me there i wanna touch u already.”

“I wanna make u cumm like u never had is that a bad thing I know ul love it.”

“[Your boyfriend’s] lil dick please don’t make me touch myself thinking bou u lol at least feel me close.”

“I know deep down u are curious how I could feel lol I love touching ur legs when ur near me ur sexy . . . I had a dream about u it was so real lol.”

Now to take your mind off this disgusting lawsuit, we recommened you check out the disaster that would occur in Europe if the EuroZone broke up –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.