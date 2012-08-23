Harassed Bus Monitor Received More Than $700,000 From The Web And Started An Anti-Bullying Foundation

Photo: CNN

The upstate New York bus monitor who received more than $700,000 in donations after a video of her being harassed by students went viral has retired and started her own anti-bullying foundation, Jonathan Noah of CNN reports.On June 19 a video posted on YouTube showed Karen Klein being verbally abused by four students for 10 minutes straight.



After being posted on Reddit, the video went viral and within weeks the Internet had raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Klein through the crowdfunding site Indiegogo.

By July 20 more than 32,000 people around the world donated $702,684.

Initially Klein didn’t believe the donations were real but now that she has met the organiser and received the money, she donated $100,00 to found the Karen Klein Anti-Bullying Foundation and retired comfortably.

“The goal of the anti-bullying campaign is to help teach kids and teens about being kind, friendly and playing nicely with others,” Klein says in a video promoting her foundation. “Because of my own personal bullying story, I’ve now decided to become an advocate of change.”

