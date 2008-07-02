Karen Fleiss Lists Massive Fifth Ave Co-op For $47.5 Million

No Manhattan co-op has ever sold for more than $46 million. But Karen Fleiss’s Fifth Avenue duplex has 25 closets, so there’s always hope. (Especially since it also comes with seven bedrooms, two more than you get with the $70 million Pierre penthouse, still for sale).



NY Observer: Barnard trustee Karen Fleiss, who founded the hedge fund KMF Partners, and her husband, David, a Fifth Avenue orthopedic surgeon, have put their duplex [at 1030 Fifth Avenue] on the market for $47.5 million, one of the most expensive apartment listings ever in New York.

On the one hand, it’s hard to imagine that the co-op could sell for quite so much, considering it’s on just the third floor—a few feet away from the indignity of 84th Street traffic feeding out of Central Park. Then again, this is the kind of duplex where the 24-foot-wide drawing room, 20-foot-long dining room, 20-foot-long study and massive master bedroom suite (the size of the drawing room and library put together) all have wood-burning fireplaces, according to floor plans.

Then there are apparently two chef’s kitchens, two laundry rooms, two galleries, nine walk-in closets (plus a dressing room and 16 non-walk-in closets) and a serious swirling staircase. There are seven official bedrooms, plus a “gym/bedroom” and maid’s room.

