New Jersey Woman's 'Alien Hand' Attacks Her And Unbuttons Her Blouse

55-year-old Karen Byrne

Photo: BBC

Karen Byrne’s left hand has a mind of its own, and has done everything from slap herself in the face to unbutton her blouse, all involuntarily. Suffering from what’s been pegged “Alien Hand Syndrome,” Bryne witnessed the loss of control in her left hand surface 20-eight years ago, when doctors cut the corpus callosum from her brain, curing her of the epilepsy she’d battles since childhood, according to BBC News.



In doing so, they triggered an unusual result, which Byrne has suffered from for nearly half her life. Among other things, Byrne will light a cigarette in her right hand, only to have her left hand immediately put it out in an ash tray. “It would take things out of my handbag,” claims Byrne, “and I wouldn’t realise so I would walk away…I lost a lot of things.”

Byrne was recently interviewed by the BBC after doctors found a medication that gave her some control over the right side of her brain.

