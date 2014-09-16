NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Gorgeous Hawaii Home Is On The Market For $US6 Million

William Scott Davis
Jabbar house 2Courtesy of ZillowKareem Abdul-Jabbar’s lavish Hawaiian mansion is for sale

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar listed his extravagant mansion, in Kauai, Hawaii for $US5.9 million, according to Forbes. The 5,912 square-foot house is custom-built for Jabbar’s 7’2″ frame and sits on a three-acre property with private trail access to Secret Beach.

Jabbar’s mansion features high doorways and ceilings, lava-rock fireplaces, exotic wood detailing, a mini waterfall on the pool, all with stunning views.

The custom house, built in 1986, is also close to the National Wildlife Refuge and Kilauea Lighthouse.

The property is gated, and the main house is nicely tucked behind some lovely foliage.

There is also a carriage house and a pool pavilion situated next to the 50-foot custom pool.

A bird's eye view of Jabbar's backyard.

The back deck looks over the backyard with the ocean in the distance.

Everybody is welcome at Kareem's house -- birds included!

A relaxing, pristine spot to cool off.

The ocean at the end of the property, and the Kilauea Lighthouse in the distance.

A private trail leading to Secret Beach, presumably.

The lovely, lit estate at night.

The entire house features high ceilings, wood beams, and an open, flowing layout.

A sunny kitchen with a lovely view.

A wooden, winding staircase into a living room with a lava rock fireplace.

The master bedroom is airy and also features a lava rock fireplace.

One of three bedrooms in the main house.

Other NBA stars are selling.

Miami Heat Star Chris Bosh Just Listed His California Mansion For $US14.5 Million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.