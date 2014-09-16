NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Gorgeous Hawaii Home Is On The Market For $US6 Million

Courtesy of Zillow Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s lavish Hawaiian mansion is for sale

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar listed his extravagant mansion, in Kauai, Hawaii for $US5.9 million, according to Forbes. The 5,912 square-foot house is custom-built for Jabbar’s 7’2″ frame and sits on a three-acre property with private trail access to Secret Beach.

Jabbar’s mansion features high doorways and ceilings, lava-rock fireplaces, exotic wood detailing, a mini waterfall on the pool, all with stunning views.

The custom house, built in 1986, is also close to the National Wildlife Refuge and Kilauea Lighthouse.

