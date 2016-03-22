NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explains why the NCAA should pay college athletes

The NCAA made nearly $US1.1 billion in revenue in 2017.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he thinks college athletes should be paid.

In the video above, the “Mycroft Holmes” author explains why the NCAA should pay their athletes.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: I think college athletes should be paid because they’re being exploited. The NCAA makes a couple billion dollars each year and the people who actually do the work that enables them to make that money receive none of it. And that’s absolutely exploitation.

[The NCAA made nearly $US1.1 billion in revenue in 2017.]

We don’t have to make them rich, but they should get some of the reward from their hard labour. Because going through college on a scholarship really is just a very wicked test of how long you can endure, and it shouldn’t be like that.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on October 11, 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.