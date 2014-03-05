Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reprised The Greatest Athlete Movie Cameo Of All Time

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stars in a new commercial with Robert Hays for the Wisconsin tourism industry in which both reprise their roles from the classic satirical comedy “Airplane!”

Abdul-Jabbar’s role as “Roger Murdock,” one of the plane’s co-pilots, is considered by many the greatest movie cameo by an athlete of all time. Abdul-Jabbar was still very much in the prime of his career when the movie was released in 1980.

Here is the commercial. You can see a clip from “Airplane!” below.

Here is the commercial. You can see a clip from "Airplane!" below.

Here is one scene from "Airplane!" from which the commercial is loosely based.

Here is another clip from "Airplane!" for which Abdul-Jabbar is best remembered.

