The Kardashians just took a pretty epic trip to Armenia -- here's where they went

Armenia doesn’t usually top most people’s travel bucket lists.

But that might change after the Kardashians’ recent visit to the country.

According to Eonline, Kim, along with husband Kanye West, daughter North West, sister Khloe, and two cousins, spent a few days touring Armenia last week.

They left on Monday to fly to Israel.

Why Armenia?

It’s the ancestral homeland of the Kardashians’ late father, Robert Kardashian, the New York Times reports.

Both Kim and Khloe documented their travels through the country on their Instagram accounts.

Between the two of them, the sisters have a whopping 50 million followers — which can only mean good things for Armenia’s tourism industry.

Scroll down to see some of the highlights of their trip.

The Kardashians’ arrival in Armenia was met with overwhelming excitement on both ends. Kim expressed her gratitude for being able to visit the country, and said she was excited to “explore our country and have some yummy food!”

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 8, 2015 at 3:23pm PDT

Khloe posted this photo of herself and Kim with one of their cousins visiting the Mother Armenia Statue in Yerevan. According to Khloe, the statue symbolises “peace through strength” and commemorates the Armenian women who helped their husbands “in clashes with Turkish troops and Kurdish irregulars.”

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 9, 2015 at 4:44am PDT

Here, the sisters and two cousins meet with Armenia’s prime minister, Hovik Abrahamyan, to talk about the centennial commemoration of the mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks, which will take place on April 24th. Kim described the meeting as “an honour.”

It was an honor to meet the Prime Minister of Armenia, Hovik Abrahamyan who expressed how proud they are that we are proud Armenians and we have not forgotten our roots! #NeverForget A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 9, 2015 at 9:33pm PDT

Kim and Khloe payed their respects at the Armenian Genocide Museum and Institute at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex.

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 10, 2015 at 7:39pm PDT

The family’s visit ended with Kayne’s surprise — and free — concert in Yerevan, where Kayne jumped into Swan Lake to be closer to fans, according to Kim. She describes the night as exciting and crazy.

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 12, 2015 at 3:59pm PDT

