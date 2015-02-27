The Kardashians reportedly sign a $100 million deal to stay at E! for 4 more years

Brian Bowen Smith/E! The next season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ starts in March.

The Kardashians have signed a new $US100 million+ deal to stay at E!, according to Page Six.

The deal would keep the Kardashian clan at the network for four more years.

According to Page Six, it would also be the highest amount ever paid for a reality brand on TV.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which premiered in 2007, will begin its 10th season in March. The new deal would extend the show four seasons.

The deal also includes the many spin-off series of the original show including “Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons.”

According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian alone is worth $US28 million.

