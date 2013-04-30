The Kardashians Are On An Incredible Vacation In Greece

Aly Weisman

The Kardashian clan are currently on an amazing vacation in Greece shooting their E! reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

But until next season airs, you can “keep up” with the famous family by following their social media accounts — where they have been posting tons of photos from an envy-inducing Mediterranean vacation full of sun, yachts, horseback riding, food and of course, bikinis.

The trip started with little sis Kendall Jenner instagramming a photo of her Balenciaga sandals from the aeroplane:

Kendall Jenner Kardashian Vacation

Upon arrival in Greece, they couldn’t help but uploading photos of the beautiful Mediterranean landscapes to make their millions of followers jealous.

Kim Kardashian re-posted this picture her stepbrother Brody Jenner put on his account with the caption “Today’s vibe was epic… Having a blast with the family”:

Kardashian Greece Vacation

Kendall Jenner seconded the sentiment, posting “feels like a dream I’m in! #heaven”:

Greece Kardashian vacation

Kendall and Kylie wasted no time putting on their bikinis. “This is bliss man! dee dee deeeee,” Kendall wrote alongside this photo of herself in a swimsuit top:

Kendall jenner Kardashian Greece Vacation

It didn’t stop there. “Mellow moods got me, darlin,” she added with this revealing photo:

Kendall Jenner bikini Kardashian Greece Vacation

“In paradise,” sis Kylie continued:

Kylie Jenner bikini Kardashian vacation

The group then ventured onto a yacht, where more photoshoots ensued:

Kylie Jenner Brody Jenner kardashian vacation boat
Kendall Jenner Brody Jenner
Kylie Jenner Kendall Jenner Kardashian vacation

The elder Kardashian sisters remained more covered by clothing:

Kardashian Greece Vacation
kim kardashian greece vacation

Kim has been more quiet on social media during the trip, posting “Enjoying Greece with @brodyjenner@kourtneykardash @krisjenner“:

Khloe Kardashian Kylie jenner boat vacation

Here’s the yacht the family were on by day:

yacht Greece kardashian vacation

And here it is at night:

yacht boat kardashian vacation

The girls all took part in water activies:

kendall jenner kardashian vacation boat water sports
Kylie jenner brody jenner kardashian vacation boat

 

kourtney kardashian fish water feet greece vacation

They went ATVing:

khloe kardashian kylie jenner kardashian vacation atv
kylie jenner bruce jenner brody jenner kardashian vacation atv

Horseback riding:

kendall jenner horseback riding greece vacation

Showed off their diamond-encrusted jewelry:

Khloe Kardashian jewelry vacation

 

Kourtney Kardashian Kim Kardashian jewlery greece vacation
khloe kardashian tattoo greece vacation

And ate incredibly fresh food:

fish kardashian vacation
yogurt and berries kardashian vacation
eggs kardashian vacation

Against a beautiful backdrop:

dinner table kardashian greece vacation

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.