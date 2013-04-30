The Kardashians Are On An Incredible Vacation In Greece

The Kardashian clan are currently on an amazing vacation in Greece shooting their E! reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”



But until next season airs, you can “keep up” with the famous family by following their social media accounts — where they have been posting tons of photos from an envy-inducing Mediterranean vacation full of sun, yachts, horseback riding, food and of course, bikinis.

The trip started with little sis Kendall Jenner instagramming a photo of her Balenciaga sandals from the aeroplane:

Upon arrival in Greece, they couldn’t help but uploading photos of the beautiful Mediterranean landscapes to make their millions of followers jealous.

Kim Kardashian re-posted this picture her stepbrother Brody Jenner put on his account with the caption “Today’s vibe was epic… Having a blast with the family”:

Kendall Jenner seconded the sentiment, posting “feels like a dream I’m in! #heaven”:

Kendall and Kylie wasted no time putting on their bikinis. “This is bliss man! dee dee deeeee,” Kendall wrote alongside this photo of herself in a swimsuit top:

It didn’t stop there. “Mellow moods got me, darlin,” she added with this revealing photo:

“In paradise,” sis Kylie continued:

The group then ventured onto a yacht, where more photoshoots ensued:

The elder Kardashian sisters remained more covered by clothing:

Kim has been more quiet on social media during the trip, posting “Enjoying Greece with @brodyjenner@kourtneykardash @krisjenner“:

Here’s the yacht the family were on by day:

And here it is at night:

The girls all took part in water activies:

They went ATVing:

Horseback riding:

Showed off their diamond-encrusted jewelry:

And ate incredibly fresh food:

Against a beautiful backdrop:

