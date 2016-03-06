How the Kardashians are tied to OJ Simpson's infamous murder trial

Before the Kardashian family had their own reality TV show and fashion line, they were known for their close ties to OJ Simpson and his murdered ex-wife Nicole Brown.

Robert Kardashian, mother Kris’ ex-husband and the father of Kourteny, Kim, Khloé, and Rob, was close friends with Simpson when he was arrested and tried for the murder of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman.

Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, was an attorney and served on Simpson’s legal team during his 1995 murder trial.

Kim was around 13 years old and living with her father when Simpson briefly moved in for a time and stayed in Khloe’s room after the 1994 murders in Los Angeles. In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Kim said the experience was bizarre.

“It was surreal, with Johnnie Cochran and Robert Shapiro and all these guys having meetings at my dad’s house,” Kim said. “I definitely took my dad’s side [believing in OJ Simpson’s innocence]. We just always thought my dad was the smartest person in the world, and he really believed in his friend.”

As she’s gotten older, she said, “It’s weird. I just try not to think about it.”

Khloé opened up about the experience during an episode of her show “Kocktails with Khloé” Wednesday.

“My sisters [Kourtney and Kim], who are older than me, they would be in the courtroom with my dad all the time,” she said. “They have more information, but even if I would get pulled over the cops hated us ’cause my dad was defending OJ Simpson.”

The sister revealed the family had bad experiences with the community in LA at the time.

“[Our] cars [would] get keyed, like, with ‘guilty’ all over it,” she said. “People would not allow us to eat at their establishments… But cops hated us. Like if they would run our plates, we would get pulled over for anything and everything.”

Ryan Murphy’s new FX show “American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson” focuses on the murder trial and features David Schwimmer as Robert Kardashian. Actors portraying the Kardashian children have appeared in a few episodes.

In one particular episode, Robert begs with Simpson not to kill himself in “Kimmy’s bedroom.” According to an interview Robert did with Barbara Walters in 1996, this confrontation did occur, though Kim wasn’t in the house at the time. The interview resurfaced during a 2014 interview Kris did on “The View.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.